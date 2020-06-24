China Hypersonic EMP Threat (excerpt)

(Source: Washington Times; posted June 24, 2020)

By Bill Gertz

China is developing electromagnetic pulse (EMP) weapons that can fry all electronics over vast distances and could deploy the weapons on its new hypersonic missiles, according to a report by a security group.Peter Pry, a former CIA officer and now director of the EMP Task Force on National and Homeland Security, said in the report that China has high-altitude EMP weapons and super-EMP weapons designed to destroy or damage all electronic components over wide areas. Mr. Pry believes the EMP threat posed by China will be magnified if the arms are used with hypersonic missiles.“China is on the verge of deploying or has already deployed hypersonic weapons that could potentially be armed with nuclear or non-nuclear EMP warheads, greatly increasing the threat of surprise attack against U.S. forces in the Pacific and against the United States,” Mr. Pry said in a report made public last week.Hypersonic missiles are weapons that travel more than five times the speed of sound and can maneuver to avoid interception.China has announced that its hypersonic glide vehicle, known as the DF-17, is close to deployment. (end of excerpt)-ends-