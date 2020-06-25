Saab Confirms Divestment of Shares in Vricon

(Source: Saab; issued June 25, 2020)

Saab divests all its shares in the U.S. based joint venture company Vricon Inc.



With reference to earlier announcement, Saab has now received a call option exercise notice from Maxar Technologies, Saab’s partner in the joint venture company Vricon Inc., to acquire all Saab’s shares in the company. The purchase price is $117 million.



The transaction’s financial implication for Saab will be a positive cash flow effect of $117 million and a preliminary capital gain of approximately 1 billion Swedish crowns. The agreed objective is to close the transaction by or before July 15, 2020.





