Australia Supports Boeing’s Loyal Wingman Australian Industry Team

(Source: RUAG; issued June 24, 2020)

RUAG Australia has been selected to supply the landing gear systems for the Loyal Wingman - Advanced Development Program led by Boeing Australia for the Royal Australian Air Force.



“We are very proud to have achieved this success in delivering the landing gear systems,” said Terry Miles, General Manager RUAG Australia’s. “RUAG Australia’s unique Hydraulic Center of Excellence and ultra-precision manufacturing capabilities prove a significant contribution in serving the interests of Defence as well as Australian industry reliably and well into the future.”



RUAG Australia joins over 35 Australian companies in manufacturing the first military aircraft in Australia in more than 50 years. The aircraft rolled out today is the first of three prototypes for Australia’s Loyal Wingman program and serves as the foundation for the Boeing Airpower Teaming System (ATS) product being developed for the global defence market.



RUAG Australia has been a supplier to Boeing since 2001.This latest contract will help create additional jobs for RUAG Australia, as well as for the wider supply chain in Australia. RUAG Australia is a supplier to a range of Boeing programs, including F/A-18F Super Hornet, E-7A Wedgetail, CH-47 Chinook and others.



“The Loyal Wingman is a historic development program for the Australian aerospace industry, Boeing and our entire industry team, and we’ve worked together with speed and agility to deliver this smart unmanned aircraft,” said Shane Arnott, Boeing Airpower Teaming System program director. “We’ve leveraged the skills of the local supply chain to build a Loyal Wingman that will work together with other airpower teaming assets to provide an unmatched capability for Australia and for our global customers.”





RUAG Australia is an independent supplier and life-cycle support provider of systems and components on behalf of the RAAF and other international air forces, as well as civil aviation, worldwide.



