Army Announces Selection of Interim C-sUAS Systems

(Source: US Army; issued June 25, 2020)

WASHINGTON - - Department of Defense leadership recently approved the assessment results for currently fielded Counter-Small Unmanned Aircraft System (C-sUAS) capabilities. Most of the assessed systems were initially purchased to address urgent and emerging operational needs of deployed forces. This assessment determined the selection of current systems for future investment based on criteria such as effectiveness, usability, sustainment and integration.



The following systems provided the best performance and capability mix during the assessment and represent the Department’s interim C-sUAS capability.



Fixed/Semi-Fixed Systems:

a) FS-LIDS (Fixed Site-Low, Slow, Small Unmanned Aircraft System Integrated Defeat System)

b) NINJA (Negation of Improvised Non-State Joint Aerial-Threats)

c) CORIAN (Counter-Remote Control Model Aircraft Integrated Air Defense Network)



Mounted/Mobile System:

a) L-MADIS (Light-Mobile Air Defense Integrated System)



---Dismounted/Handheld Systems:

a) Bal Chatri

b) Drone Buster

c) Smart Shooter



Command and Control:

a) FAAD-C2 (Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control) and interoperable systems, which include ADSI (Air Defense System Integrator) and will include MEDUSA C2 (Multi-Environmental Domain Unmanned Systems Application Command and Control) once it becomes interoperable with FAAD-C2.



The Department will continue to work with industry to bring these systems to full maturity or replacement with follow-on enduring solutions. Future research, testing and investment decisions on capability modernization will consider not only the most up-to-date existing technologies, but, more importantly, those new and emerging technologies currently in development.



Adversary UAS represent a rapidly proliferating, low-cost, high-reward ISR and lethal-attack threat to U.S. personnel and interests. To lead and direct efforts for identifying and prioritizing joint gaps and C-sUAS solutions, the Defense Secretary designated the Army Secretary as the DoD executive agent for C-sUAS. The Army Secretary, in turn, established the Joint C-sUAS Office (JCO) and designated Maj. Gen. Sean A. Gainey as the JCO’s first director.



The JCO is committed to working with industry to identify emerging technologies, address challenges and encourage competition in future technology development and procurement activities as we continue to meet the warfighter’s C-sUAS needs.



-ends-



