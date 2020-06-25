Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 25, 2020)

BAE Systems Inc., York, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $266,865,094 modification (P00039) to contract W56HZV-18-C-0133 for Bradley A4 Production Option Two, which awards 159 vehicles.



Work will be performed in York, Pennsylvania, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2023.



Fiscal 2019 and 2020 weapons and tracked combat vehicle procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $266,865,094 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



