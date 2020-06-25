Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 25, 2020)

-- L3 Unmanned Systems Inc., Ashburn, Virginia (H92408-20-D-0001);

-- Precision Integrated Programs LLC Newberg, Oregon (H92408-20-D-0002);

-- Arcturus UAV Inc., Petaluma, California (H92408-20-D-0003);

-- Insitu Inc., Bingen, Washington (H92408-20-D-0004);

-- Wildflower International Ltd., Santa Fe, New Mexico (H92408-20-D-0005); and

-- AAI Corp., doing business as Textron Unmanned Systems Inc., Hunt Valley, Maryland (H92408-20-D-0006),



are awarded six indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts with a maximum combined ceiling of $975,000,000 for Mid-Endurance Unmanned Aircraft Systems IV intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) services in support of U.S. Special Operations Command enterprise requirements worldwide.



This multiple-award acquisition supports competition at the task-order level to ensure the most capable platforms and payloads provide real-time, responsive airborne ISR solutions to Special Operations Forces.



Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount $1,500 have been obligated for each contract at the time of award. The contracts were awarded competitively through a full and open competition with 10 proposals received.



U.S. Special Operations Command, Tampa, Florida, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



