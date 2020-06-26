Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 26, 2020)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Azusa, California, has been awarded a $222,507,873 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Defense Support Program (DSP) Operations, Mission Threat Analysis and Engineering Sustainment (DOMES).



This contract provides on-orbit satellite and anomaly resolution support, root cause analysis, mission threat analysis, mission test bed and space awareness and global exploitation as key components of the lifetime extension of the DSP.



Work will be performed in Azusa, California; Redondo Beach, California; Aurora, Colorado; and Colorado Springs, Colorado, and is expected to be completed March 31, 2030.



Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $18,000,000 is being obligated at the time of award.



Space and Missile Systems Center, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, is the contracting activity (FA8823-20-C-0002).



-ends-



