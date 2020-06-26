Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 26, 2020)

L3 Technologies Inc., Arlington, Texas, has been awarded a $900,000,000 ceiling, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for simulator common architecture requirements and standards (SCARS).



This contract provides for the definition, design, delivery, deployment and sustainment of a simulator common architecture across the Air Force's training portfolio, along with the creation of a security operations center and library and the execution of SCARS management services.



The SCARS initiative will also incrementally implement a modular open systems approach, as well as a set of common standards for Air Force simulators. The primary location of performance is Orlando, Florida. SCARS has a 10-year ordering period through June 2030.



This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and six offers were received.



Fiscal 2020 other procurement funds in the amount of $1,216,598; and fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $14,278,992 are being obligated under the first task order.



The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8621-20-D-0013).



-ends-



