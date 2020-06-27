The Brazilian Air Force (FAB) took delivery, on Saturday June 27, the third KC-390 Millennium multi-mission aircraft. The aircraft, registered FAB 2855, landed at 4:35 pm at Wing 2 - Anápolis Air Base (GO).
The reception marked the completion of the first transfer of a KC-390 by a crew exclusively composed of members of the First Troop Transport Group (1st GTT), with the Preparation Command (COMPREP) responsible for developing the doctrine used in the operational preparation of the crew. The aircraft was delivered with the traditional christening.
The Commander of the Air Force, Lt. Brigadier Antonio Carlos Moretti Bermudez, spoke about the importance of the KC-390 for the FAB: "The receipt of the third KC-390 aircraft is a reason of great satisfaction for the Air Force Command, as it will be added to the missions for which the other two aircraft are already being used. The greatest example of this is the use in the logistical air transport of patients and equipment to combat and prevent COVID-19, as part of the Operation coordinated by the Ministry of Defense, and which provided great value for the entire Brazilian society," he said.
The Commander of Preparation, Lt-Brigadier Luiz Fernando de Aguiar, commented on the arrival of the third aircraft. “In view of the recent commemoration of Transport Aviation Day, on June 12, it is a great honor for Preparation Command to receive the third KC-390 Millennium, at Wing 2. This aircraft will be added to the fleet of the Zeus Squadron and offer its operational capacity to the Brazilian Air Force,” he said.
Arrival of the third Brazilian Air Force KC-390 tanker-transport aircraft at Anapolis Air Base, home of the 2nd Wing which operates this aircraft.
The Commander of Wing 2, Colonel Pilot Gustavo Pestana Garcez, underscored the efforts of all to have the aircraft delivered. “The preparation of the equipment, together with the arrival of new aircraft, expands the capabilities of the Brazilian Air Force. It is a moment of joy, as we realize the joint effort to deliver the aircraft on schedule. At this moment when the Ministry of Defense is acting each day to combat the pandemic, this aircraft will certainly contribute to supporting the Brazilian people,” he declared.
Lt-Colonel Luiz Fernando Rezende Ferraz, Commander of the 1st GTT, described the importance of the third aircraft for the Force. “The incorporation of the third KC-390 represents an increase in the operationality of the FAB and enables the acceleration of the crew training process. Considering the current national scenario, FAB 2855 will also add forces and opportunities to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.
The delivery process at Embraer
Aircraft FAB 2855, a KC-390 Millennium manufactured by Embraer, was accepted by a team of specialists. The entire process was carried out between May 4 and June 26, 2020. The following Military Organizations participated directly in the receiving process:
-- Flight Research and Testing Institute (IPEV): in charge of planning and executing KC-390 flights during the reception, as well as analyzing and reporting the results found during the functional checks, ensuring the delivery of the aircraft in safe operating conditions;
-- Combat Aircraft Program Coordinating Committee (COPAC) and Monitoring and Control Group (GAC-PAC): responsible for managing projects for the development, acquisition and modernization of aeronautical matériels and systems, as well as for the face-to-face monitoring of contracted production activities with the company Embraer SA;
-- Institute for Promotion and Industrial Coordination (IFI): in charge of ensuring the final conformity of the product, in accordance with the contractual requirements, whether related to the project or quality, in order to support the issuance of the second initial Special Flight Permit (PEVi2) ) of the entry into service version, approved on June 24, 2020;
-- Aeronautical and Warfare Material Directorate (DIRMAB) and Galeão Aeronautical Material Park (PAMA-GL): responsible for the coordination and logistical checks related to the KC-390 project, including publications for maintenance, operation of systems and structures, receipt of parts, among others; and
-- Wing 2: through the Logistics Group (GLOG), responsible for assistance in specialized maintenance and supply activities, and through the 1st GTT, responsible for providing all advice regarding operational employment and carrying out the aircraft transfer.
Receiving the first units
The first KC-390 Millennium multi-mission aircraft, registered FAB 2853, was received by the FAB on September 4, 2019. The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, presided over the ceremony, accompanied by the Minister of Defense, Fernando Azevedo e Silva, and of the Air Force Commander, Lt. Brig. Air Antonio Carlos Moretti Bermudez. Ministers of State, General Officers of the Navy, Army and Air Force, civil and military authorities, and Embraer executives also participated in the ceremony.
The second unit of the KC-390 Millennium multi-mission aircraft was received by the Brazilian Air Force on December 13 last year.
As the largest military aircraft developed and manufactured in the southern hemisphere, the KC-390 Millennium can carry out missions of Logistic Air Transport, In-Flight Refueling (REVO), Aeromedical Evacuation, Search and Rescue, Aerial Fire Fighting, among others.
The KC-390 was developed to meet the operational requirements of the FAB, providing strategic mobility to the Brazilian Defense Forces.
