Third KC-390 Millennium Aircraft Joins the FAB Fleet

(Source: Brazilian Air Force; issued June 27, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The third Embraer KC-390 twin-jet tanker-transport aircraft ordered by the Brazilian Air Force, registered FAB 2855, landed on June 27 at Anapolis air base, in the state of Goias, where the service’s 2nd Wing is stationed. (FAB photo)

The Brazilian Air Force (FAB) took delivery, on Saturday June 27, the third KC-390 Millennium multi-mission aircraft. The aircraft, registered FAB 2855, landed at 4:35 pm at Wing 2 - Anápolis Air Base (GO).



The reception marked the completion of the first transfer of a KC-390 by a crew exclusively composed of members of the First Troop Transport Group (1st GTT), with the Preparation Command (COMPREP) responsible for developing the doctrine used in the operational preparation of the crew. The aircraft was delivered with the traditional christening.



The Commander of the Air Force, Lt. Brigadier Antonio Carlos Moretti Bermudez, spoke about the importance of the KC-390 for the FAB: "The receipt of the third KC-390 aircraft is a reason of great satisfaction for the Air Force Command, as it will be added to the missions for which the other two aircraft are already being used. The greatest example of this is the use in the logistical air transport of patients and equipment to combat and prevent COVID-19, as part of the Operation coordinated by the Ministry of Defense, and which provided great value for the entire Brazilian society," he said.



The Commander of Preparation, Lt-Brigadier Luiz Fernando de Aguiar, commented on the arrival of the third aircraft. “In view of the recent commemoration of Transport Aviation Day, on June 12, it is a great honor for Preparation Command to receive the third KC-390 Millennium, at Wing 2. This aircraft will be added to the fleet of the Zeus Squadron and offer its operational capacity to the Brazilian Air Force,” he said.





Arrival of the third Brazilian Air Force KC-390 tanker-transport aircraft at Anapolis Air Base, home of the 2nd Wing which operates this aircraft.





The Commander of Wing 2, Colonel Pilot Gustavo Pestana Garcez, underscored the efforts of all to have the aircraft delivered. “The preparation of the equipment, together with the arrival of new aircraft, expands the capabilities of the Brazilian Air Force. It is a moment of joy, as we realize the joint effort to deliver the aircraft on schedule. At this moment when the Ministry of Defense is acting each day to combat the pandemic, this aircraft will certainly contribute to supporting the Brazilian people,” he declared.



Lt-Colonel Luiz Fernando Rezende Ferraz, Commander of the 1st GTT, described the importance of the third aircraft for the Force. “The incorporation of the third KC-390 represents an increase in the operationality of the FAB and enables the acceleration of the crew training process. Considering the current national scenario, FAB 2855 will also add forces and opportunities to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.



The delivery process at Embraer



Aircraft FAB 2855, a KC-390 Millennium manufactured by Embraer, was accepted by a team of specialists. The entire process was carried out between May 4 and June 26, 2020. The following Military Organizations participated directly in the receiving process:



-- Flight Research and Testing Institute (IPEV): in charge of planning and executing KC-390 flights during the reception, as well as analyzing and reporting the results found during the functional checks, ensuring the delivery of the aircraft in safe operating conditions;



-- Combat Aircraft Program Coordinating Committee (COPAC) and Monitoring and Control Group (GAC-PAC): responsible for managing projects for the development, acquisition and modernization of aeronautical matériels and systems, as well as for the face-to-face monitoring of contracted production activities with the company Embraer SA;



-- Institute for Promotion and Industrial Coordination (IFI): in charge of ensuring the final conformity of the product, in accordance with the contractual requirements, whether related to the project or quality, in order to support the issuance of the second initial Special Flight Permit (PEVi2) ) of the entry into service version, approved on June 24, 2020;



-- Aeronautical and Warfare Material Directorate (DIRMAB) and Galeão Aeronautical Material Park (PAMA-GL): responsible for the coordination and logistical checks related to the KC-390 project, including publications for maintenance, operation of systems and structures, receipt of parts, among others; and



-- Wing 2: through the Logistics Group (GLOG), responsible for assistance in specialized maintenance and supply activities, and through the 1st GTT, responsible for providing all advice regarding operational employment and carrying out the aircraft transfer.



Receiving the first units



The first KC-390 Millennium multi-mission aircraft, registered FAB 2853, was received by the FAB on September 4, 2019. The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, presided over the ceremony, accompanied by the Minister of Defense, Fernando Azevedo e Silva, and of the Air Force Commander, Lt. Brig. Air Antonio Carlos Moretti Bermudez. Ministers of State, General Officers of the Navy, Army and Air Force, civil and military authorities, and Embraer executives also participated in the ceremony.



The second unit of the KC-390 Millennium multi-mission aircraft was received by the Brazilian Air Force on December 13 last year.



As the largest military aircraft developed and manufactured in the southern hemisphere, the KC-390 Millennium can carry out missions of Logistic Air Transport, In-Flight Refueling (REVO), Aeromedical Evacuation, Search and Rescue, Aerial Fire Fighting, among others.



The KC-390 was developed to meet the operational requirements of the FAB, providing strategic mobility to the Brazilian Defense Forces.



Embraer Delivers the Third C-390 Millennium to the Brazilian Air Force

(Source: Embraer; issued June 29, 2020)

GAVIÃO PEIXOTO, Brazil --- Embraer delivered the third multi-mission medium airlift C-390 Millennium in the series to the Brazilian Air Force (FAB). The aircraft will be operated by First Troop Transport Group (1st GGT). Similar to the first two units delivered in 2019 and the additional 25 which will be delivered to the FAB, this third unit is prepared to perform aerial refueling missions, with the KC-390 Millennium designation.



The C-390 Millennium was developed as a joint project between the Brazilian Air Force and Embraer to set new standards for efficiency and productivity in its category, while delivering the lowest life-cycle cost in the medium airlift market. The aircraft, which has also received orders from the Portuguese Government, can perform a variety of military and civilian missions, including humanitarian missions, medical evacuation, search and rescue, aerial firefighting, cargo and troop transport, aerial delivery and aerial refueling.



“Receiving the third KC-390 Millennium aircraft is a matter of great satisfaction for the Air Force Command, because it will be supporting the missions already underway by the other two aircraft. The greatest example is the aircraft’s use for the aerial transport of supplies and equipment for combating and preventing COVID-19, within the operation coordinated by the Ministry of Defense, which represents an important initiative for Brazilian society,” said the Brazilian Air Force Commander, Lieutenant-Brigadier Antonio Carlos Moretti Bermudez.



“We are proud to see the C-390 Millennium in service and to witness the customer’s satisfaction with the proven execution of the combination of requirements, as defined by FAB, and demonstrated by the aircraft, as developed by Embraer,” said Jackson Schneider, President and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security. “The C-390 Millennium has been successfully used in FAB humanitarian missions to combat COVID-19, demonstrating, in practice, its operational abilities and its importance for the country.”



Since the end of March 2020, the Brazilian Air Force has used two KC-390 Millennium aircraft in missions which have transported tons of essential supplies to combat COVID-19 in Brazil. Through mid-June, the health supplies transported included an ambulance, a cell health unit, an oxygen plant, more than 130,000 pairs of surgical gloves, 17,000 N95 masks, 4,080 pairs of glasses, 14,600 units of alcohol gel and 8,800 aprons, as well as logistical and hospital supplies.



Among other points highlighted by FAB in the use of the KC-390 Millennium, the aircraft has been helpful in its ability to carry massive amounts of cargo, quickly, over long distances, with high dispatch reliability. As an example, the aircraft flew 2,690 kilometers, from São Paulo to Manaus, in less than four hours.



Equipped with two International Aero Engines V2500 turbofan engines, the latest avionics, a rear ramp and an advanced cargo handling system, the C-390 Millennium is capable of carrying up to 26 metric tons of cargo at a maximum speed of 470 knots (870 km/h), with ability to operate in austere environments, including from unpaved or damaged runways. The aircraft can carry troops, pallets, armored wheeled vehicles and helicopters.



In order to maximize the operational availability of the KC-390 Millennium fleet in the fulfillment of various missions, FAB and Embraer Services & Support signed a comprehensive five-year services and support contract.





A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer celebrates its 50th anniversary with businesses in Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense & Security and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services & Support to customers after-sales. Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.



