Fincantieri: Steel Cutting of Forward Section for Chantiers de l’Atlantique

(Source: Fincantieri; issued June 29, 2020)

Italy’s Fincantieri has cut the first metal plates for the bow sections of the four logistic support ships that its French subsidiary, Chantiers de l’Atlantique, will build for the French Navy under the Franco-Italian LSS program led by OCCAR. (Fincantieri photo)

TRIESTE, Italy --- The steel cutting of the first of four forward sections for as many logistic support units LSS (Logistic Support Ship) ordered by Chantiers de l’Atlantique to Fincantieri under the FLOTLOG program (“Flotte logistique”) took place at the Castellammare di Stabia shipyard.



The sections will be built at the Castellammare di Stabia shipyard with deliveries scheduled between 2021 and 2027.



The FLOTLOG program consists in the construction of four Logistic Support Ships (LSS), destined to the French Navy, by the temporary consortium between Chantiers de l’Atlantique and Naval Group under the Franco-Italian LSS Program led by OCCAR (Organisation for Joint Armament Co-operation) on behalf of DGA, the French Armament General Directorate, and its Italian counterpart, NAVARM.



This cooperation between Chantiers de l’Atlantique and Fincantieri is part of the broader Franco-Italian alliance in the naval surface ship domain.



The highly innovative LSS program, similarly to the units of the multi-year program for the renewal of the Italian Navy’s fleet, provides a considerable degree of efficiency and flexibility in serving different mission profiles.



Furthermore, the LSS unit combines features of transportation and transfer to other vessels of both liquid (diesel fuel, jet fuel, fresh water) and solid loads (emergency spare parts, food and ammunitions).





Fincantieri is one of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups and number one for diversification and innovation.



With over 8,900 employees in Italy and a supplier network that employs nearly 50,000 people, Fincantieri today has 20 shipyards in 4 continents, nearly 20,000 employees worldwide and is the leading Western shipbuilder.



