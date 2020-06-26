NSPA Successfully Upgrades Radar System Fielded in Norway

(Source: NATO Support and Procurement Agency; issued June 26, 2020)

The NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) has recently completed an upgrade project for the NATO SINDRE-I radar systems fielded in Norway. This upgrade delivers novel technology to the radar, eliminating obsolescence issues and improves supportability.



The enhanced capability of the radars meets the high-performance requirements for air surveillance systems in NATO air operations. This project ensures maintenance of NATO’s air surveillance capability, an area of strategic importance for the Alliance.



The NSPA Communications, Air and Missile Defence Programme provides, through life cycle management, technical and logistics support services for the NATO Integrated Air and Missile Defence System (NATINAMDS) Early Warning Sensors. The Agency has managed and implemented this project on behalf of SHAPE and Norway.



NATO IAMD is an essential, continuous mission in peacetime, crisis and conflict, safeguarding and protecting Alliance territory, populations and forces against air and missile threat and attack. It contributes to deterrence and to indivisible security and freedom of action of the Alliance.



NATO IAMD is implemented through the NATO Integrated Air and Missile Defence System (NATINAMDS), a network of interconnected national and NATO systems comprised of sensors, command and control facilities and weapons systems.



-ends-



