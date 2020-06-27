Russian Fighter Jet Intercepts Air Force, Navy Aircraft Over Black Sea (excerpt)

(Source: Stars and Stripes; published June 27, 2020)

A screen capture from a YouTube video posted by the Russian defense ministry that it says was shot by the crew of a Russian Su-30 as it intercepted three U.S. military aircraft on June 26, 2020 over the Black Sea.

A Russian fighter jet intercepted two U.S. reconnaissance aircraft and a refueling tanker as they flew in “neutral” airspace over the Black Sea, the Russian defense ministry said in a statement.The intercept was at least the 12th this year involving U.S. and Russian aircraft worldwide, according to a tally by Stars and Stripes. Most have occurred in the past month.The American planes were in international airspace “at a considerable distance from the state border of the Russian Federation” when they were intercepted by an Su-30 from Russia’s Southern Military District, the defense ministry said in a statement that accompanied a video shot by the Russian air crew. The Southern Military district is responsible for security in the Black Sea region.The crew of the Sukhoi fighter jet approached the American aircraft “at a safe distance” and “identified them as a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon patrol plane, an RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft, and a U.S. Air Force KC-135 tanker aircraft,” a translation of the statement said. (end of excerpt)(ends)