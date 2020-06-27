A Russian fighter jet intercepted two U.S. reconnaissance aircraft and a refueling tanker as they flew in “neutral” airspace over the Black Sea, the Russian defense ministry said in a statement.
The intercept was at least the 12th this year involving U.S. and Russian aircraft worldwide, according to a tally by Stars and Stripes. Most have occurred in the past month.
The American planes were in international airspace “at a considerable distance from the state border of the Russian Federation” when they were intercepted by an Su-30 from Russia’s Southern Military District, the defense ministry said in a statement that accompanied a video shot by the Russian air crew. The Southern Military district is responsible for security in the Black Sea region.
Russian Ministry of Defense video showing US military aircraft intercepted by a Russian Su-30 fighter over the Black Sea.
The crew of the Sukhoi fighter jet approached the American aircraft “at a safe distance” and “identified them as a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon patrol plane, an RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft, and a U.S. Air Force KC-135 tanker aircraft,” a translation of the statement said. (end of excerpt)
