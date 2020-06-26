Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 26, 2020)

The AN/TPY-2 is a missile defense radar designed to detect, track and discriminate ballistic missiles. Operating in X-band, it is used to guide THAAD missiles – which Saudi Arabia has ordered separately - to intercept incoming ballistic missiles. (Raytheon photo)

Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems, Woburn, Massachusetts, is being awarded a sole-source contract in the amount of $2,271,181,543 under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).



The contract type will be a hybrid firm-fixed-price, fixed-price-incentive-fee, cost-plus-award-fee and cost-plus-incentive-fee contract.



Under this production contract, the contractor will provide seven Army/Navy Transportable Surveillance and Control Model 2 radars, radar spares, obsolescence design, sustainment services and initial contractor logistics support for KSA.



The work will be performed in Woburn, Massachusetts. The performance period is June 26, 2020, to Aug. 31, 2027. KSA FMS funds in the amount of $2,271,181,543 will be used to fund this effort.



The Missile Defense Agency, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (HQ0862-20-C-0002).



Raytheon Missiles & Defense Awarded $2.3B Production Contract for Missile Defense Radars

(Source: Raytheon Co.; issued June 26, 2020)

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a Raytheon Technologies business received a $2.3 billion U.S. Missile Defense Agency production contract for seven gallium nitride (GaN)-based AN/TPY-2 radars as part of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, which is designed to protect against incoming ballistic missile threats.



The contract is part of a foreign military sale to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



"These highly capable X-band radars are the sharpest eyes in the global missile defense system," said Bryan Rosselli, vice president of Strategic Missile Defense at Raytheon Missiles & Defense. "The addition of GaN technology delivers capability for threats to be detected, tracked and discriminated with improved radar reliability."



The mobile AN/TPY-2 missile defense radar uses X-band to clearly see ballistic missile threats. The radar system operates in two modes: forward-based mode — which detects ballistic missiles and identifies any lethal objects as they rise after launch — and terminal mode as part of the THAAD system, which guides interceptors toward a descending missile's warhead.



Of the 14 AN/TPY-2 radars produced, seven are fielded as a part of U.S.-operated THAAD systems, five operate in forward-based mode for the U.S., and two are part of foreign military sales.





Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide.



