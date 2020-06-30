Meggitt Expands its Aviation Repair Capabilities in Asia

(Source: Meggitt PLC; issued June 30, 2020)

Meggitt PLC has received authority approval to repair over 80 new part numbers at its newly expanded Services & Support centre of excellence in Singapore. The purpose-built site serves as the regional hub for aerospace aftermarket in Asia.



At 42,000 square feet, the facility has doubled in size to incorporate fire detectors, cable assemblies, actuators, sensors, valves and heat exchangers, adding several new capabilities to the current portfolio.



Meggitt’s Services & Support division established its site at Seletar Aerospace Park, Singapore, in 2012, and this latest expansion was driven by the significant growth in content Meggitt has secured on next generation aircraft platforms including the A350XWB, A320neo, Boeing 737MAX and both GTF and Leap engines.



Adrian Bunn, Vice President Asia for Meggitt’s Services & Support division said, “Our Singapore team has continued to work hard throughout the coronavirus pandemic to ensure we reach this important milestone. In spite of the recent crisis, long-term growth prospects in the Asian region remain strong. With our enhanced portfolio we are better equipped than ever to support our regional customers once the green shoots of recovery emerge.”



The Singapore facility is one of three global hubs for Meggitt’s Services & Support division; the expanded Americas regional hub opened in Miami in 2019 and the European hub opens later this year in Ansty Park, UK.



