Terma Has Won the First Project of the European Defence Industrial Development Programme

(Source: Terma A/S; issued June 29, 2020)

AARHUS, Denmark --- We are proud to announce that the European Commission picked the PEONEER proposal (Persistent Earth Observation for actioNable intElligence survEillance and Reconnaissance) as one of the winning projects of the European Defence Industrial Development Programme (EDIDP).



Terma’s role in the consortium behind the project will be quite significant. Terma will be involved in all stages, from studies to prototyping.



PEONEER addresses feasibility studies, design, prototype and testing of a software platform. This platform will implement the Activity Based Intelligence (ABI) concept to complement geo-spatial activities by integrating data from multiple sources to discover relevant patterns, determine and identify changes, and characterize those patterns to drive collection and create decision advantage.



The motivation for the PEONEER project is that the number of earth observation satellites monitoring our planet is increasing rapidly, at the same time, humanity is generating enormous quantities of data online.



“When combining data from both space and cyberspace you can provide armed forces within EU with unique intelligence insights,” says Claus German Christensen, Terma Vice President, Mission Solutions.



“The challenge is to cope with the large quantities of data in a timely manner. To do that the PEONEER project will develop artificial intelligence techniques to automatically analyze huge amount of data for patterns that may be of military interest”



Terma especially appreciates the efforts of the Danish Acquisition and Logistics Agency (DALO) in supporting the successful participation of Danish companies in this EU-funded defense R&D program.



The consortium led by e-GEOS comprises a number of leading European defense and space companies which bring together vast knowledge in both domains, particularly in Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning for Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR) purposes.



The EDIDP is a two-year EU-funded Defense R&D program specifically to support cooperative, cross-European capability development. Member States are expected to support and be actively involved in the projects in order to establish a clear link with national procurement.





The Denmark based high-tech Terma Group develops products and systems for defense and non-defense security applications; including command and control systems, radar systems, self-protection systems for aircraft, space technology, and aerostructures for the aircraft industry.



