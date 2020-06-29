Exercise Dynamic Mongoose Underway in High North

(Source: NATO; issued June 29, 2020)

REYKJAVIK, Iceland --- NATO exercise Dynamic Mongoose is starting in the High North on 29 June 2020. Ships, submarines, as well as aircraft and personnel from 6 Allied nations are converging off the coast of Iceland for Anti-Submarine warfare (ASW) and Anti-Surface warfare training.



Submarines from France, Germany, Norway, United Kingdom and the United States under NATO Submarine Command are joining surface ships from Canada, Norway, United Kingdom and the United States. As the host nation, Iceland is providing logistical support in Reykjavik.



To enhance the simulated multi-threat environment, maritime patrol aircrafts from France, Norway, United Kingdom and the United States support the exercise. In total, 5 surface ships, 5 submarines, 5 maritime patrol aircrafts are participating.



The aim of Dynamic Mongoose is to provide all participants with complex and challenging warfare training to enhance their interoperability and proficiency in Anti-Submarine and Anti-Surface warfare skills, with due regard to safety.



“Exercises today seize opportunities for NATO and Allied nations to sharpen war-fighting skills by focusing on high-end capabilities including Anti-Submarine Warfare. Dynamic Mongoose will ensure we remain prepared for operations in peace, crisis and conflict. In this regard, I appreciate the outstanding host nation support of the Iceland and those nations that have contributed forces. Dynamic Mongoose will, I am certain, be a highly effective exercise," said Vice Admiral Keith Blount, Commander of NATO's Allied Maritime Command.



“NATO’s annual Anti-Submarine-warfare exercise Dynamic Mongoose remains one of the most challenging exercises and an excellent opportunity for NATO nations’ naval forces to practice and evaluate their anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare skillsets in the challenging environment of the North Atlantic. This exercise is a unique opportunity to enhance naval forces’ war-fighting skills in all dimensions of anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare in a multinational and multi-threat environment," said Rear Admiral E. Andrew Burcher, Commander NATO Submarines.



Each surface ship will have the opportunity to conduct a variety of submarine warfare operations. The submarines will take turns hunting and being hunted, closely coordinating their efforts with the air and surface participants.



Due to COVID-19 threat, measures taken by both Icelandic authorities and the force contributing nations will be strictly followed by all sides during the port visits and training.



(ends)





Royal Navy Joins Major NATO Sub-Hunt Exercise in Iceland

(Source: Royal Navy; issued June 29, 2020)





Exercise Dynamic Mongoose, which begins today in Reykjavik, involves around a dozen warships and submarines – nuclear, such as Royal Navy hunter-killer HMS Trenchant, and diesel-powered – and around 2,000 military personnel drawn from Canada, France, Germany, Norway, the UK and US.



Leading the charge above the waves are Portsmouth-based frigates HMS Kent and Westminster, each dedicated submarine hunters, and each with a specialist submarine-hunting Merlin Mk2 helicopter embarked.

Exercise Dynamic Mongoose 2020 Begins

(Source: US Navy; issued June 29, 2020)

NORTH ATLANTIC OCEAN --- Naval forces from Canada, France, Germany, Iceland, NATO, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States are participating in the NATO Allied Maritime Command-led (MARCOM) exercise Dynamic Mongoose 2020 in the northern Atlantic Ocean, June 29-July 10, 2020.



Participating units from the United States include Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Indiana (SSN 789), and two P-8A Poseidon Maritime Patrol Aircraft assigned to patrol squadrons 47 and 16 based out of Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy.



“Dynamic Mongoose allows Roosevelt to utilize its advanced sonar capabilities in a dynamic, high-intensity anti-submarine warfare environment, while operating with our NATO allies and partners to improve readiness and interoperability,” said Cmdr. Ryan Kendall, commanding officer of Roosevelt. “My team and I look forward to demonstrating the strength of our NATO alliance, working together to hone our warfighting skills at sea.”



The live exercise is designed to provide intermediate and advanced Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) training opportunities at the unit and task group level, sharpening the ASW and Anti-Surface Warfare (ASUW) skills of participants. Dynamic Mongoose 2020 also serves to build interoperability and strengthen the enduring relationships among participating allied forces.



To ensure the safety and health of participating military personnel, Dynamic Mongoose 2020 will take place exclusively at sea. This precaution allows NATO to enhance multinational operational cooperation, while ensuring that crews remain healthy and ready to provide continuous regional security.



U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.



-ends-




