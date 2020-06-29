Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 29, 2020)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded an $11,610,581 firm-fixed-price order (N00019-20-F-0022) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0008.



This order procures intel diminishing manufacturing sources parts that have reached end of life in support of the F-35 Lightning II Program future aircraft deliveries for the Air Force, Navy, Foreign Military Sales customers and non-Department of Defense (DOD) participants.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed by October 2020.



Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $2,356,880; fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,056,717; fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $1,619,315; fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $631,782; non-DOD participant funds in the amount of $3,982,886; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $963,001, will be obligated at time of award, $4,413,597 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



