Pentagon Contract Announcement

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $67,690,000 not-to-exceed modification (P00004) to previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm-target advance acquisition contract N00019-20-C-0009.



This modification procures long lead materials, parts, components and support necessary to maintain on-time production and delivery of nine lot 16 F-35A Lightning II aircraft for the government of The Netherlands, as well as seven F-35A semiconductors and two F-35B Lightning II aircraft for the government of Italy.



Work will be performed in Cameri, Italy (24%); Fort Worth, Texas (22%); El Segundo, California (11%); Warton, United Kingdom (7%); Baltimore, Maryland (4%); Nashua, New Hampshire (3%); San Diego, California (2%); various locations within the continental U.S. (21%); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (6%).



Work is expected to be completed by May 2025. Non-Department of Defense participant funds in the amount of $67,690,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



