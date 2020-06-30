Patria and Kongsberg Teaming Up for U.S. Turreted Mortar Programs

(Source: Patria; issued June 30, 2020)

A Patria AMV armored vehicle fitted with the company’s own AMOS turret. Patria has teamed with Norway’s Kongsberg to fit its mortars to Kongsberg’s Remote Weapons Stations and to market them in the United States. (Patria photo)

Patria and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace have teamed up for the future U.S. turreted mortar programs. The teaming will provide to the U.S. market an unrivalled combination of Patria’s world-leading mortar systems together with Kongsberg’s U.S. remote weapons systems (RWS) manufacturing capabilities and experience in the U.S. market.



Patria Nemo is the foremost turreted mortar system. It is a remote-controlled 120mm mortar system capable of both direct and indirect fire on the move. Nemo can also execute multiple rounds simultaneous impact (MRSI) fire missions with up to 6 rounds per MRSI mission. In addition to being highly protected, Patria Nemo is light, compact and easily installable on light, tracked chassis, wheeled armored vehicles or navy vessels.



Having an eye on upcoming turreted mortar programs for the U.S. armed forces, Patria and Kongsberg have agreed to leverage Kongsberg’s existing RWS manufacturing facilities in Johnstown, Pennsylvania for Nemo’s production to the U.S. market. Kongsberg’s Johnstown’s facility together, with their wide U.S. supplier base, has provided over 14,000 weapon systems to U.S. armed forces over the last 20 years. Kongsberg produced MCT-30 remote turrets for the U.S. Army’s Stryker program in Johnstown and in May 2020 was selected to do the same for the U.S. Marine Corps’ Amphibious Combat Vehicle program.



“Kongsberg’s track record in high-end weapon system production in the U.S. is highly regarded making Kongsberg a logical choice to manufacture our systems for the U.S. Armed Forces. We are now ready to provide the U.S. with the world’s most advanced, protected and mobile 120mm mortar system and to do so from within the U.S.,” says Jussi Järvinen, President of Patria’s Land Business Unit.



“Kongsberg and Patria have a long history of working together and a relationship that was strengthened in 2016 with Kongsberg’s minority stake in Patria”, says Pål Bratlie Executive Vice President Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS. “This teaming agreement for the Nemo mortar system is a fantastic means for our companies to join forces to provide solutions to the warfighter for the turreted mortar mission.”





Patria is an international provider of defence, security and aviation life cycle support services, pilot training and technology solutions. Patria has several locations including Finland, Sweden, Norway, Belgium, Estonia and Spain. Patria employs 3,000 professionals. Patria is owned by the State of Finland (50.1%) and Norwegian Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS (49.9%). Patria owns 50% of Norwegian Nammo, and together these three companies form a leading Nordic defence partnership.



(ends)





Kongsberg and Patria Team to Provide Turreted Mortar Solutions

(Source: Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace; issued June 30, 2020)

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS (Kongsberg) and Patria Oyj have formed a teaming agreement to provide turreted mortar solutions for future U.S. Army mortar programs. As a center-piece of the agreement, the companies will promote and produce the 120mm Patria Nemo, turreted, remote-controlled mortar system in the US.



The teaming will provide an unrivalled combination of Kongsberg’s U.S. engineering and production capability, and Patria’s long experience and innovation as provider of world-leading mortar systems. In May 2020, Patria entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) for the Nemo mortar system with the U.S. Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Command (CCDC) Armaments Center.



“Kongsberg and Patria have a long history of working together and a relationship that was strengthened in 2016 with Kongsberg’s minority stake in Patria”, says Pål Bratlie Executive Vice President Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS. “This teaming agreement for the Nemo mortar system is a fantastic means for our companies to join forces to provide solutions to the warfighter for the turreted mortar mission”.



“Kongsberg’s track record of high-end weapon system production is highly regarded, this along with their established manufacturing facilities and U.S. wide supply chain made teaming with Kongsberg a logical choice for Patria. Together, we provide the most advanced, protected and mobile 120mm mortar system produced alongside Remote Weapon Stations and Medium Caliber Turrets in the Johnstown, PA, facility”, says Jussi Järvinen, President of Patria’s Land Business Unit.



Patria has more than 80 years of experience in designing and delivering mortar systems. Nemo fires multiple rounds simultaneous impact (MRSI) fire missions with up to 6 rounds impacting simultaneously on target. The turret along with an armoured chassis protect the crew against ballistic, mine and IED threats and battlefield contaminants within the protection level of the platform. The low weight and compact turret is easily installable on a tracked chassis, vessel or wheeled armoured vehicles in the 6x6/8x8 class.





Kongsberg is an international, knowledge-based group that supplies high-tech systems and solutions to customers in the merchant navy and oil & gas, defence and aerospace industries. Kongsberg has approximately 11,000 employees in 40 countries.



Patria is an international provider of defence, security and aviation life cycle support services, pilot training and technology solutions. Patria provides its aerospace and military customers with equipment availability, continuous performance development as well as selected intelligence, surveillance and management system products and services.



-ends-



