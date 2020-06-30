Kongsberg Awarded Contracts Worth 800 Million NOK in Total for Composite Components for F-35 Program

(Source: Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace; issued June 30, 2020)

Northrop Grumman Corporation has awarded Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS (Kongsberg) a contract worth 800 MNOK, where 426 Million NOK has been incrementally ordered in previous quarters.



The agreement covers production Lots 12-14 for supply of composite fuselage panels and hatches for all variants of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.



“This contract confirms Kongsberg’s capabilities and strong position as a key supplier to the F-35 Program. We continue our more than 10-year long relationship with Northrop Grumman providing continued production through 2022 in Kongsberg’s facilities”, says Terje Bråthen, Executive Vice President Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS.





Kongsberg is an international, knowledge-based group that supplies high-tech systems and solutions to customers in the merchant navy and oil & gas, defence and aerospace industries. Kongsberg has almost 11,000 employees in 40 countries.



