Belgian-Dutch Mine Hunter Program Successfully Passes System Functional Review Milestone

(Source: Belgian Ministry of Defence; issued June 29, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The Belgian Ministry of Defence has announced that the future minehunting program it is developing for the Belgian and Dutch navies passed its Systems Functional Review, validating its main components including its unmanned drones. (BE MoD image)

On May 23, a new contractual milestone was reached as part of the mine warfare program. This program provides for the delivery of 12 mine hunters equipped with their toolbox. Exactly one year after notification of the contract in 2019, this program passes this phase.



In the midst of the Covid-19 health crisis, the teams of Belgium Naval & Robotics and the binational Defense project have crossed a new milestone "Systems Functional Review". This evaluation makes it possible to validate the functional and architectural studies of all the systems of mine-fighting ships developed by Naval Group such as computer networks, electrical installations, propulsion systems or combat systems, as well as those of all drones developed by ECA Group.



This review also focused on the system of systems that provides mission management, communications and cybersecurity, as well as on the integration of drone systems on the ship.



"This milestone represents an important step because it demonstrates that the systems architecture of the armed ship meets the functional requirements of our Belgian and Dutch customers," said Eric Perrot, program director for Naval Group.



Requirement and rigor are essential



“The requirement and the rigor of the client when passing these milestones are essential; we can thus approach the next phases of the program in good conditions ”confirms Jean-Louis Sambarino, program director of ECA Group. “The COVID-19 challenge was resolutely taken up and mastered by Belgium Naval & Robotics and our binational project team. "Said Commander Claude Bultot, program director for the Belgian and Dutch navies. “The flexibility, diligence and professionalism of both parties were the ingredients necessary for the success of this important step in the contractual deadlines. The constructive atmosphere and expertise of Belgium Naval & Robotics inspires confidence in the prospect of the next milestone this fall. "



Next phase: Preliminary Design Review



In charge of the preliminary design of the ships, Naval Group works in close collaboration with Kership who will carry out the detailed design of the ships and their construction. Kership's activities will start after crossing the Preliminary Design Review milestone, which is scheduled for December 2020.



The contract for twelve mine hunters for the Belgian and Dutch navies will span over ten years. After a three-year design period, Belgium Naval & Robotics will move on to the production phase of these ships and drone systems, with an initial delivery scheduled for 2024. Six ships will be delivered to the Belgian navy and six to the Dutch navy ; They will be equipped with complete drone systems (Toolbox) containing a total of more than a hundred underwater, surface and aerial drones entirely dedicated to mine hunting.



(ends)





