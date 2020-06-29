Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 29, 2020)

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Pascagoula, Mississippi, is awarded a $936,032,309 fixed-price-incentive-firm-target modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-2307 to exercise the fiscal 2020 option for the construction of a USS Arleigh Burke DDG-51 class ship (DDG 135).



This modification also includes options for engineering change proposals, design budgeting requirements and post-delivery availabilities on the fiscal 2020 option ship.



If exercised, the cumulative value of the fiscal 2020 option ship will increase to $947,695,871.



Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Mississippi (91%); Erie, Pennsylvania (1%); and other locations below 1% (collectively totaling 8%), and is expected to be completed by June 2027.



Fiscal 2019 and 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $926,032,309 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



