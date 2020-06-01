The Cost of Replacing Today’s Naval Aviation Fleets

(Source: Congressional Budget Office; issued June 29, 2020)

The Department of the Navy, which includes the Navy and the Marine Corps, currently has an aviation fleet of about 4,000 aircraft. The average budgets for procuring aircraft were about 60 percent greater from 2010 through 2019 ($14 billion) than they were from 2000 through 2009 ($9 billion).CBO projects that the costs of replacing aircraft in the current fleet would average about $12 billion from 2020 to 2050.However, purchases over that period would go through several different phases and experience year-to-year variations similar to those observed in the 2000s and 2010s.-ends-