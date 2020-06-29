Boeing Begins Crucial Certification Test Flights for Grounded 737 MAX (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published June 29, 2020

By Eric M. Johnson and David Shepardson

SEATTLE/WASHINGTON --- Boeing Co began a series of long-delayed flight tests of its redesigned 737 MAX with regulators at the controls on Monday, hoping to win approval and rebuild its reputation after fatal crashes that toppled its leaders and grounded the jet worldwide.Pilots from the U.S. FAA and Boeing landed around 2:15 p.m. local time at King County International Airport, also known as Boeing Field, after a round trip to eastern Washington that included a high-speed system test and other maneuvers over about three hours.Reuters first reported the long-awaited certification test flights, scheduled over three days, were set to start on Monday, a pivotal moment in Boeing’s worst-ever corporate crisis triggered by twin crashes that killed 346 people in Ethiopia and Indonesia.Boeing shares closed 14.4% higher at $194.49 on Monday, helping boost the Dow Jones Industrial Average. (end of excerpt)-ends-