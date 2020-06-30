TH-73A Instructor Pilot Training Begins

(Source: US Naval Air Systems Command; issued June 30, 2020)

PHILADELPHIA --- Instructor pilot training for the new TH-73A Advanced Helicopter Training System (AHTS) began in June with the first two instructor pilots from Training Air Wing (TAW) 5 getting classroom and hands-on experience at the AgustaWestland Philadelphia Corporation (Leonardo) facility in Philadelphia.



The TH-73A AHTS will reach Initial Operational Capability in 2021 and will provide the training tools needed to produce the next generations of rotary and tilt-rotor pilots for the U.S. and select allied nations, thus ensuring the future readiness of Naval Aviation.



AgustaWestland Philadelphia Corporation (Leonardo) will produce 130 helicopters to fulfill advanced rotary wing and intermediate tilt-rotor training requirements for the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard through 2050.



The Naval Undergraduate Flight Training Systems Program Office (PMA-273) at Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, oversees the TH-73A AHTS.



