Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 30, 2020)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $9,825,609 modification (P00039) to previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N00019-17-C-0001.



This modification exercises an option to perform Chase aircraft maintenance for Lot 12 F-35 Lighting II aircraft for the Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and non-Department of Defense (DOD) participants.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed by December 2020.



Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $4,168,441; fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,530,838; and non-DOD participant funds in the amount of $3,126,330 will be obligated at time of award, $6,699,279 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



