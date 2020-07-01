Elbit Systems Awarded $53 Million Contract to Supply and Integrate Intelligence Suites to a Navy in Southeast Asia

(Source: Elbit Systems Ltd.; issued July 01, 2020)

Elbit’s TRAPS towed reel-able active/passive sonar fitted to the Canadian minesweeper HMCS Shawinigan. This sonar is one component of the suite Elbit will supply to an unidentified South-East Asian navy. (Elbit photo)

HAIFA, Israel --- Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today that it was awarded a contract valued at approximately $53 million to provide and integrate intelligence suites onboard vessels of the Navy of a country in Southeast Asia. The contract will be performed over a two-year period.



Under the contract, Elbit Systems will equip several vessels with suites that provide the capability to perform complex reconnaissance missions, generating an operational picture of the air, surface and underwater domains.



Elbit Systems will supply and integrate comprehensive suites comprised of an array of systems from across the Company's maritime portfolio, including: AES-212 electronic intelligence systems, NATACS naval tactical communication intelligence systems and jamming capabilities, SPECTRO XR electro-optical payloads, M670 hull mounted sonars, TRAPS towed reel-able active/passive sonars, underwater communication systems and combat management systems.



The program also includes maritime radars and satellite communication capabilities. In addition, the Company will provide training services.



Elad Aharonson, General Manager of Elbit Systems ISTAR Division, said: "There is growing demand for our maritime solutions. I believe that the unique combination of a diverse portfolio of operational systems and groundbreaking technological innovation enables us to effectively address the evolving needs of maritime forces."





Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land, and naval systems.



-ends-



