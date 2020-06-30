Defence Signs Research Engineering Contract with QinetiQ Australia

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued June 30, 2020)

Recognising the importance of working closely with industry, Defence has signed a 10-year contract that will see 85 QinetiQ Australia staff continue to work at Defence Science and Technology Group (DST) sites across the country.



Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC said QinetiQ had partnered with Defence for nearly a decade, reinforcing the close relationship between Defence and industry.



"This contract will enable QinetiQ to embed its personnel alongside Defence staff to perform critical engineering support for research programs," Minister Reynolds said.



"They will deliver comprehensive mechanical and electronic design and manufacturing support together with applied imaging services, enabling a wide range of DST's research, test and trial activities.



"DST plays a vital role in enabling and coordinating support to Defence from a national science and technology enterprise, with QinetiQ becoming an important component of DST's support ecosystem."



Minister for Defence Industry, Melissa Price said QinetiQ was a significant industry partner for Defence, supporting a number of important programs and initiatives such as flight testing systems at Woomera Test Range.



"QinetiQ partners with small businesses right across the country to deliver high-end engineering services to Defence," Minister Price said.



"This $100 million contract demonstrates the Government's commitment to supporting Australian defence industry and leveraging their ingenuity and expertise to deliver advanced capability for our Defence Force."



