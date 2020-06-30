Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 30, 2020)

General Electric Co., Cincinnati, Ohio, has been awarded $101,345,500 for an undefinitized contract action under a new firm-fixed-price contract for F-15EX Lot One engine production.



This action provides for the purchase and delivery of F110-GE-129 engines, including installs and spares and modernized engine monitoring system computers.



Work will be performed in Cincinnati, Ohio, and is expected to be completed Nov. 30, 2022.



This award is the result of an unusual and compelling urgency acquisition.



Fiscal year 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $10,172,750; and fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $7,879,995 are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8626-20-C-0016).



-ends-



