(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 30, 2020)

Sikorsky, Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a $106,973,015 modification (P00041) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N00019-16-C-0048.



This modification is for the low rate initial production of organic capability pilot repair material, technical publications, peculiar support equipment and logistics support for the CH-53K King Stallion aircraft.



Work will be performed in Shelton, Connecticut (62.95%); Claverham, France (5.35%); Longueil, Quebec, Canada (3.32%); West Palm Beach, Florida (3.08%); Chesterfield, Missouri (2.72%); Rockmart, Georgia (2.54%); Springfield, New Jersey (2.27%); Vancouver, Washington (2.07); Stratford, Connecticut (1.77%); Jackson, Mississippi (1.75%); Westbury, New York (1.58%); Manassas, Virginia (1.45%); Tucson, Arizona (1.31%); Irvine, California (1.12%); various locations within the continental U.S. (5.23%); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (1.49%), and is expected to be completed in June 2025.



Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds for $106,973,015 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



