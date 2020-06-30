Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 30, 2020)

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $226,254,087 modification (P00006) to contract W31P4Q-19-C-0077 for a 44 M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems.



Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas; New Boston, Texas; and Camden, Arkansas, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 30, 2023.



Fiscal 2020 missile procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $226,254,087 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



(ends)





Lockheed Martin Awarded $226 Million Contract to Recapitalize Multiple Launch Rocket System M270 Launchers

(Source: Lockheed Martin; issued June 30, 2020)

DALLAS --- Lockheed Martin received a $226 million contract from the U.S. Army to recapitalize an additional 44 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) M270 launchers. This award follows an initial contract, issued in 2019, calling for the refurbishment of 50 U.S. Army MLRS launchers.



The U.S. Army's MLRS recapitalization effort will eventually upgrade its existing fleet of 225 MLRS M270A1 launchers and 160 decommissioned M270A0s to M270A2s.



Lockheed Martin, in partnership with the Red River Army Depot, will overhaul and upgrade the M270s as "zero-time" launchers with brand new engines, improved armored cabs and the new Common Fire Control System (CFCS) which will provide compatibility with future MLRS Family of Munitions (MFOM).



The launcher's improved armored cabs significantly expands the interior volume and incorporates new energy-absorbing seats that provide additional protection from mine blasts and improvised explosive devices. Lockheed Martin will also upgrade the fire control panel and fire control system.



"The complete restoration and upgrade to our combat-proven MLRS will return the system to a zero-time condition and ensure the M270-series launcher remains highly effective and reliable to serve our Army customer through 2050," said Gaylia Campbell, vice president of Precision Fires and Combat Maneuver Systems for Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control.



MLRS is a heavy tracked mobile launcher, transportable via C-17 and C-5 aircraft, that fires Guided MLRS rockets and Army Tactical Missile System missiles. MLRS will also be able to fire the Precision Strike Missile and Extended-Range GMLRS rockets, both currently in development.





Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 110,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.



-ends-



