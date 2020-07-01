GKN Aerospace Continues to Support the Gripen’s RM12 Engine

GKN Aerospace has signed a follow-on Performance Based Logistics (PBL) contract with the Swedish Armed Forces for the provision of comprehensive support for the GKN Aerospace RM12 engine. The RM12 engine powers the JAS 39 Gripen C/D fighter. This contract follows a series of multi-year RM12 PBL agreements and is expected to be worth approximately USD440M.



Under the agreement, GKN Aerospace will continue its support for the day-to-day operations of JAS 39 Gripen C/D users. The company will ensure engine availability for every Swedish Air Force mission as well as for Gripen C/D export customers: the Czech Republic, Hungary and Thailand. This will include the provisioning of technical product support as well as comprehensive maintenance, repair and overhaul including repair development and spare parts supply.



Joakim Andersson, President GKN Aerospace Engines said: “We are totally committed to ensuring RM12 engine availability and its secure and safe performance in all operations. At the same time GKN Aerospace closely monitors every aspect of product life cycle cost effectiveness.



“With the recognition and award from the customer GKN Aerospace will continue to do its best in keeping this engine’s excellent track record, ensuring it is one of the best single engine installations in the world. The company understands the importance of keeping the engine system in active service for many years to come.”



The GKN Aerospace RM12 engine has powered the JAS 39 Gripen throughout the approximately 310,000 flight hours this aircraft has already achieved. It is based on the General Electric F404 engine from which it has been developed to include single engine safety criteria, higher performance and greater durability. The primary focus of the development programme for the RM12 engine was to deliver the highest possible operational effectiveness with the most favorable life-cycle cost. GKN Aerospace holds the military type certificate (MTC) for the RM12 engine.



In January this year, FMV selected GKN Aerospace to be the product support and MRO provider for the RM16, the engine for Gripen E, with the aim to utilize synergies between the RM12 and the RM16 as much as possible.





