PLA to Conduct Military Exercises in Waters Off Xisha Islands

(Source: China Military Online; issued June 29, 2020)

BEIJING --- The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is going to conduct military exercises in waters off China’s Xisha Isands from July 1st to 5th, according to a navigation warning released by the Hainan MSA Bureau on June 27 on the website of the Maritime Safety Administration (MSA) of the People’s Republic of China.



The No. 0059 Navigation Notice ‘Military Exercise in Waters Around The Xisha Islands’ reads that there will be military training exercises in the waters off the Xisha Islands from 0000 hours on July 1st to 2400 hours on July 5th Beijing time.



During the period, no vessel shall be allowed to navigate within the above lines and all vessels have to follow the guidance of the commanding ship on site.



The details are as follows:



HN0059 SOUTH CHINA SEA, MILITARY EXERCISES IN AREA BOUNDED BY THE LINES JOINING:



A:17-16.12N/111-24.65E； B:18-02.19N/112-59.45E； C:16-58.63N/113-48.37E；



D:16-29.12N/113-44.93E； E:15-41.19N/112-38.17E； F:16-03.58N/111-26.69E.



