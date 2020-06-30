Use of Military Contractors Shrouds True Costs of War. Washington Wants It That Way, Study Says (excerpt)

(Source: Washington Post; published June 30, 2020)

By Alex Horton and Aaron Gregg





Hamid’s death illuminated the proliferation of contractors at U.S. bases worldwide over the past two decades, a presence that camouflages the true cost of war, according to a study on the commercialization of the U.S. war effort.



About 53,000 U.S. contractors were in the Middle East last year, compared with 35,000 U.S. troops, according to a study by Brown University. That ratio was 1 to 1 during the height of troop levels in Iraq in 2008. And since 2001, an estimated 8,000 contractors for U.S. companies have died on duty in the Middle East. That figure is 1,000 more than U.S. troops who have been killed.



Many of the contractors killed were foreign nationals. That has led to a double exploitation of using foreign workers for dangerous jobs and paying them less than U.S. employees earn, said Heidi Peltier, a Research Fellow at Boston University and part of Brown University’s Costs of War Project.





Click here for the full story, on the Washington Post website.



(ends)



The rockets that fell on a military base in Iraq did not distinguish between soldiers and contractors. Nawres Hamid, a U.S. contractor working as an interpreter, was killed in the Dec. 27 attack by an Iranian-backed militia that also injured American troops, prompting retaliatory strikes that edged the United States and Iran closer to open conflict.Hamid’s death illuminated the proliferation of contractors at U.S. bases worldwide over the past two decades, a presence that camouflages the true cost of war, according to a study on the commercialization of the U.S. war effort.About 53,000 U.S. contractors were in the Middle East last year, compared with 35,000 U.S. troops, according to a study by Brown University. That ratio was 1 to 1 during the height of troop levels in Iraq in 2008. And since 2001, an estimated 8,000 contractors for U.S. companies have died on duty in the Middle East. That figure is 1,000 more than U.S. troops who have been killed.Many of the contractors killed were foreign nationals. That has led to a double exploitation of using foreign workers for dangerous jobs and paying them less than U.S. employees earn, said Heidi Peltier, a Research Fellow at Boston University and part of Brown University’s Costs of War Project.(ends)

The Growth of the “Camo Economy” and the Commercialization of the Post-9/11 Wars

(Source: Brown University; issued June 30, 2020)