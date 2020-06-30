Statement by Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs on U.S. Troop Levels in Germany
The Secretary of Defense and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff briefed the President yesterday on plans to redeploy 9,500 troops from Germany. The proposal that was approved not only meets the President’s directive, it will also enhance Russian deterrence, strengthen NATO, reassure Allies, improve U.S. strategic flexibility and U.S. European Command’s operational flexibility, and take care of our service members and their families.
Pentagon leaders look forward to briefing this plan to the congressional defense committees in the coming weeks, followed by consultations with NATO allies on the way forward.
We will be providing timely updates to potentially affected personnel, their families and communities as planning progresses.
Senators Move to Block Trump’s Proposal to Pull Thousands of Troops Out of Germany (excerpt)
By John Vandiver
STUTTGART, Germany --- A bipartisan group of U.S. senators has introduced an amendment to next year’s national defense bill that would prevent President Donald Trump from withdrawing large numbers of troops from Germany.
“The withdrawal of U.S. troops from Germany would be a gift to Russia, and that’s the last thing we should be doing,” Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said in a statement issued Monday, when the legislation was introduced.
“In addition to undermining our NATO alliance, a withdrawal would present serious logistical challenges and prevent our military from performing routine … readiness exercises,” he said.
Members of both parties have resisted the plan announced by Trump in early June to pull some 9,500 troops out of Germany, which would reduce the American military presence there by about a third. Most of the service members would head back to the U.S., while others could be repositioned in Poland and other locations in Europe, Trump has said. (end of excerpt)
