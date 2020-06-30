Statement by Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs on U.S. Troop Levels in Germany

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 30, 2020)

The Secretary of Defense and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff briefed the President yesterday on plans to redeploy 9,500 troops from Germany. The proposal that was approved not only meets the President’s directive, it will also enhance Russian deterrence, strengthen NATO, reassure Allies, improve U.S. strategic flexibility and U.S. European Command’s operational flexibility, and take care of our service members and their families.



Pentagon leaders look forward to briefing this plan to the congressional defense committees in the coming weeks, followed by consultations with NATO allies on the way forward.



We will be providing timely updates to potentially affected personnel, their families and communities as planning progresses.



