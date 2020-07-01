Embraer Announces Investment In Tempest, A Company Specializing In Cybersecurity

(Source: Embraer; issued July 01, 2020)

SÃO PAULO, Brazil --- Embraer announces the signing of a contract for a capital investment in Tempest Security Intelligence, resulting in a majority interest in the company.



The largest cybersecurity company in Brazil, Tempest, positions itself as a provider of complete solutions for business protection in the digital world. With offices in Recife, São Paulo, and London, it serves more than 300 clients in Brazil, Latin America, and Europe.



Founded in Recife in 2000, Tempest is one of the companies to receive an investment from the Aerospace Investment Fund (Fundo de Investimento em Participações Aeroespacial - FIP) created by BNDES, FINEP, São Paulo Development Agency (DESENVOLVE SP) and Embraer, the goal of which is to strengthen the aerospace, aeronautical, defense, and security production chain. Through the Aerospace Fund, Embraer has enjoyed indirect participation in Tempest since 2016.



“We are proud to announce this investment in Tempest, a company with great technical expertise and international market presence,” said Jackson Schneider, President and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security. “Embraer has always encouraged the development of a national chain for the aeronautical and defense industry in Brazil, and one of our priorities is to focus on the cybersecurity segment.”



For Tempest, in addition to demonstrating the importance of cybersecurity for high-tech industry and the defense sector, Embraer's investment means enhancing the company’s perspectives for growth and expansion, in Brazil and abroad. Brazil has the second-highest rate of cybercrime in the world, second only to Russia. As a consequence, Brazilian companies lose up to US$ 10 billion a year to cybercrime, which includes financial theft, as well as that of intellectual property and confidential information.



“This partnership is a milestone for Tempest, and we are very excited about the next steps. The cybersecurity market is booming around the globe, and we will continue to invest in the evolution of the portfolio, aiming to always stay ahead of the growing digital threats that impact our customers, by being a reference in Brazil and operating internationally,” says Cristiano Lincoln Mattos, CEO and founding partner of Tempest. “Embraer's investment will help us expand our mission to new markets.”



Enhanced by Embraer's investment, Tempest will continue as an autonomous company, maintaining its brand, its team of partners and leaders, headed by Lincoln Mattos, its more than 300 employees, and its operational agility.



The conclusion of the deal depends on the fulfillment of certain standard conditions and necessary approvals for this type of transaction.





Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.



-ends-



