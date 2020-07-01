The H160 Receives EASA Approval

Having won certification by Europe’s EASA, Airbus is now expecting FAA certification to follow shortly, so as to allow first delivery to an undisclosed US customer later this year. (Airbus photo)

MARIGNANE, France --- Airbus Helicopters’ multi-role twin engine H160 has been granted its type certificate by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), marking a new chapter for the programme. The company is expecting FAA certification to follow shortly prior to first delivery to an undisclosed US customer later this year.



“The successful completion of the H160 Type Certificate is the result of several years of tremendous work and efforts accomplished jointly by the involved technical teams of the Agency and Airbus Helicopters in a remarkable fruitful cooperation spirit,” EASA Certification Director Rachel Daeschler said. “It is the result of thorough design and testing efforts, to ensure the highest safety standards are reached. The design of the H160 makes it suitable for a wide range of versatile missions. It is also one of the most environmentally friendly with respect to fuel consumption and one of the quietest helicopters of its class.



My personal appreciation and warmest congratulations are conveyed to the involved technical staff who continuously showed high commitment for constructive collaboration to overcome the challenges inherent to this type certification project,” she added.



“We are proud that the H160 has received its EASA type certificate. This achievement represents years of hard work designing, industrializing and defining the support ecosystem with our suppliers and partners and I would like to thank everyone who has dedicated their time and energy to turning this next generation helicopter into reality,” said Bruno Even, Airbus Helicopters CEO. “I now look forward to the H160 entering into service and offering its innovative features that bring competitiveness alongside additional comfort and safety to customers worldwide,” he added.



Airbus Helicopters relied on three prototypes, the first serial aircraft, and two additional test means, the dynamic helicopter zero and the system helicopter zero, to develop and certify the aircraft and continues to mature the aircraft ahead of entry into service. The helicopters have flown over 1500 hours both for flight tests and demo flights so that customers can experience first-hand the innovation and added value the H160 will bring to their missions.



Designed as a multi-role helicopter able to perform a wide range of missions such as offshore transportation, emergency medical services, private and business aviation, and public services, the H160 integrates Airbus Helicopters’ latest technological innovations. These include breakthrough safety features with Helionix’s accrued pilot assistance and automated features as well as flight envelop protection. The helicopter also provides passengers with superior comfort thanks to the sound-reducing Blue Edge blades and superb external visibility that benefits both passengers and pilots.



H160 was not just designed with passengers and pilots in mind. Operators will appreciate its competiveness thanks to its increased fuel efficiency and customer-centric simplified maintenance eco-system: equipment accessibility has been facilitated by the helicopter’s optimised architecture, the maintenance plan was thoroughly verified during the Operator Zero campaigns, and it is delivered with intuitive 3D maintenance documentation.





