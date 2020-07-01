Lockheed Martin Delivers F-35 Distributed Mission Training Capability

ORLANDO. Fla. --- Lockheed Martin, the Joint Program Office and the U.S. Air Force suc-cessfully connected the F-35, F-22, F-16 and E3 Sentry in a highly contested simulated environment during a Distributed Mission Training final acceptance test at Nellis AFB, Ne-vada.



This simulated training event was the first time these platforms were connected virtually. Additional platforms such as the F-15 can also connect into this shared virtual environ-ment.



The F-35 DMT capability creates interoperability across military platforms for continuation training and large force exercises. The initial delivery at Nellis AFB is a major step forward as it establishes the framework for F-35 simulators around the world to interconnect.



Previously, F-35 simulators allowed up to four pilots at a facility to fly together in simulat-ed combat. DMT links pilots at Nellis AFB to pilots at other bases through an existing dis-tributed network enabling simulated training events with existing 4th generation and 5th generation platforms. This is the first of many fielded DMT solutions for the F-35 training enterprise.



“This base capability lays the foundation for pilots to truly train like they fight by enabling advanced tactics training through multi-domain operations in a simulated environment,” said Chauncey McIntosh, Lockheed Martin, vice president of F-35 Training and Logistics.



As a next step, the DMT capability is expected to be rolled out to other USAF bases worldwide. The Navy is expected to receive the DMT capability through an accelerated de-livery at NAS Lemoore by the end of the year.





