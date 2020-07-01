UAE and U.S. Forces Conduct Combined Joint Operations in Arabian Gulf

(Source: US Marine Corps; issued July 01, 2020)

SOUTHERN ARABIAN GULF --- The United Arab Emirates Joint Aviation Command con-ducted combined naval and air training operations with forces assigned to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. Air Forces Central Command in the southern Arabian Gulf, June 21-25.



The Air Operations in Maritime Surface Warfare training, consisted of a combination of aviation and surface assets tracking and engaging simulated fast attack craft. The expedi-tionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller served as an afloat staging platform for the UAE and U.S. aircraft.



UAE pilots also successfully completed deck landing qualifications aboard the Puller, con-ducting day and night landings and refueling operations with CH-47F, Bell 407, AH-64D, and UH-60M helicopters.



“These training opportunities reinforce partnership commitments in the region, enhance interoperability, and demonstrate UAE and U.S. resolve to respond to threats in the re-gion...”

Brig. Gen. Matthew Trollinger, Commander of Task Force 51/5th MEB



Participating U.S. forces included the P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft assigned to NAVCENT, and the AFCENT Air Warfare Center located at Al Dhafra Air Base, UAE.



Integration operations between UAE and U.S. maritime forces are regularly held to main-tain interoperability, ensure freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce throughout the heavily trafficked waterways.



“These training opportunities reinforce partnership commitments in the region, enhance interoperability, and demonstrate UAE and U.S. resolve to respond to threats in the re-gion,” said Brig. Gen. Matthew Trollinger, Commander of Task Force 51/5th Marine Expe-ditionary Brigade.



Puller supports Task Force 51/5th MEB’s broad range of missions in the U.S. 5th Fleet ar-ea of operations which include crisis response, airborne mine countermeasures, counter-piracy operations, maritime security operations, and humanitarian assistance/disaster.



