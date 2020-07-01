Oshkosh Defense Receives Order for 248 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles

OSHKOSH, Wis. --- Oshkosh Defense, LLC announced today that the U.S. Army Contract-ing Command, Detroit Arsenal has placed an order for 248 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs) and associated kits.



Today’s announced order is valued at $127 million and includes vehicles for the U.S. Ar-my, U.S. Marine Corps and the Department of State.



“The JLTV was designed to provide our troops with unmatched mission capabilities,” said George Mansfield, vice president and general manager of joint programs for Oshkosh De-fense. “And while adversaries, terrains, and tactics have all evolved immensely since the vehicle’s conception, the JLTV’s flexible design allows the light tactical vehicle fleet to evolve at a similar pace.”



One such example of the JLTV’s flexibility, is its capability to accept any number of ad-vances in weapons, lasers, sensors, networking, and communications.



To date, Oshkosh has successfully integrated multiple weapons on the JLTV such as Re-mote Weapon Systems up to 30mm, anti-tank missile systems, anti-aircraft missile sys-tems, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) systems, and Counter-UAV systems. These sys-tems on the JLTV offer both the protection and the highly reliable defense technologies needed for troops to defeat near-peer adversaries.



Over 7,500 total vehicles have been delivered to the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Navy since the production contract was awarded in 2015. Additionally, foreign interest in the JLTV continues to grow. Several NATO countries have publicly ex-pressed interest in procuring the vehicle, including Lithuania, Slovenia, United Kingdom, and Montenegro.





