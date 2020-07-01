Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 01, 2020)

Sierra Nevada Corp., Centennial, Colorado, was awarded a $700,000,000 fixed-price-award-fee, firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, time-and-materials and cost-reimbursement-no-fee contract (H92408-20-C-0004) in support of U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) for the development and procurement of Radio Frequency Countermeasure (RFCM) systems.



The systems will be integrated onto AC-130J Ghostrider and MC-130J Commando II aircraft operated by Air Force Special Operations Command to help protect aircrews from air- and land-based enemy radar and missile systems.



The contract includes RFCM system engineering services, logistics support and spare parts.



Funds in the amount of $87,929,352 are being obligated at the time of award.



This contract is funded with research, development, test and evaluation appropriation for fiscal 2020; and procurement appropriation for fiscal 2018, 2019 and 2020. The under secretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment determined requirements of Title 10, U.S. Code 2371b (d) were met and approved the use of the authority of Section 2371b as essential to meet critical national security objectives.



USSOCOM, Tampa, Florida, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



