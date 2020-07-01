Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 01, 2020)

-- Raytheon Missiles Systems, Tucson, Arizona, has been awarded a $495,058,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-plus-incentive-fee, firm-fixed-price, fixed-price-incentive-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for advanced medium range air-to-air missile (AMRAAM) program support and annual sustainment.

The contractor will provide non-warranty repairs, program support, contractor logistics support and service life prediction program analysis supporting the AMRAAM weapon system.

Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed June 30, 2026.

This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. No funds are being obligated on the action at the time of award. Concurrently, the first task order will be awarded with $989,450 in fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds.

The Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA8675-20-D-0020).







-- Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, Arizona, has been awarded a $27,054,192 firm-fixed-price modification (P00004) to contract FA8675-20-C-0033 for the Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile program obsolescence.

This modification provides for a life of type procurement of known obsolete component in support of production and sustainment through the program of record and foreign military sales procurements.

Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed Aug. 31, 2021. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Poland, Qatar, Romania and Spain.

Air Force fiscal 2020 missile procurement funds in the amount of $8,810,304; Navy fiscal 2020 weapons procurement funds in the amount of $5,277,696; and FMS funds in the amount of $12,966,192 are being obligated at the time of award.

Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.



