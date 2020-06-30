German Navy Warns Over Continued Sea Tiger Helicopter Procurement Delay (excerpt)

(Source: FlightGlobal; posted June 30, 2020)

By Dominic Perry

Delays to the procurement of NH Industries (NHI) NH90 anti-submarine warfare helicopters are threating a “seamless transition” to the type, the head of the German navy has warned.Berlin in August 2019 signalled its intention to acquire 31 NH90 NFHs under the Sea Tiger programme to replace an aged fleet of 24 Westland Sea Lynx helicopters; deliveries are due to begin 2024 to match the retirement date of the UK-built rotorcraft.Naval officials have since last year repeatedly stressed the need for a rapid contract signature to meet the ambitious programme timelines.But speaking at a 25 June event to mark the Deutsche Marine’s acceptance of its first Sea Lion helicopter – a separate NH90 variant to replace its Sea Kings – Vice Admiral Andreas Krause warned that the Sea Tiger was already lagging. (end of excerpt)-ends-