Hensoldt Leads New Radar Consortium: Billion-Euro Orders for New Eurofighter Radar Signed - Partner Spain

Hensoldt has been contracted by Airbus to design, develop and supply 130 ECRS Mk 1 electronic scanning radars which will be fitted to German and Spanish Eurofighter combat aircraft in a deal valued at 1.5 billion euros. (Hensoldt photo)

TAUFKIRCHEN, Germany --- Sensor system supplier Hensoldt has been awarded a contract by Airbus Defence and Space to develop and produce a new AESA (Active Electronic Scanning Array) radar for the German and Spanish Eurofighter fleets.



The project is jointly financed by the Eurofighter partner nations Spain and Germany, who will also be the first users of the radar in their fleets. Following budget approval by the Spanish government and most recently by the German Bundestag in mid-June, the contracts worth over 1.5 billion euros have now been signed.



"The fact that Germany and Spain are taking a pioneering role in the modernization of the Eurofighter is a signal of confidence in European defense cooperation," said Hensoldt CEO Thomas Müller. "This decision ensures that our armed forces will continue to be able to fulfill their mission in the future while being protected in the best possible way."



The contracts cover the German-Spanish new development of core components of the Eurofighter radar – including a digital multi-channel receiver and transmitter/receiver modules of the antenna – and the equipping of approximately 130 Eurofighter aircraft of tranches two and three. The development is being carried out by a Spanish-German industrial consortium under German leadership with the support of the Eurofighter nations Great Britain and Italy.



Hensoldt has already been involved in the development and production of the Eurofighter sensor technology currently in use. At its radar centre in Ulm, Hensoldt currently employs 2,200 people, and in the Eurofighter radar sector alone, the company expects to create 400 highly qualified jobs over the entire programme period. The sensor specialist is also investing around 15 million euros in the necessary capacity expansion, primarily at the Ulm site.





Hensoldt is a pioneer of technology and innovation in the field of defence and security electronics. Based in Taufkirchen near Munich, the company is a German Champion with strategic leadership positions in the field of sensor solutions for defence and non-defence applications. With approximately 5,500 employees, Hensoldt generated revenues of 1.14 billion euros in 2019.



Eurofighter GmbH. / NETMA ESCAN Radar Contract Signed

Following the Bundestag announcement releasing funding for the integration of ESCAN radars on German Eurofighter aircraft, a formal contract signing ceremony was held at NETMA between Eurofighter GmbH CEO, Herman Claesen and his NETMA counterpart, General-Manager, Gabriele Salvestroni.



Herman Claesen, Eurofighter GmbH. CEO said: “In signing this contract, we are again demonstrating our collective commitment towards the continued development of Eurofighter Typhoon operational capability. This key component of the core four nation programme represents a crucial contribution to the future growth of this capability, ensuring that Eurofighter Typhoon continues to offer air forces an operational advantage well into the second half of the century.”



The signing of this contract enables the further development and embodiment of ESCAN radar capability into the German and Spanish Eurofighter fleets. The event supports German and Spanish Air Force modernisation plans.



Gabriele Salvestroni, NETMA General-Manager said: “The ESCAN Radar retro design, clearance and integration programme will enable the embodiment of the ESCAN in two of our core Nations, ensuring at the same time, that the Eurofighter Typhoon will continue to meet the operational requirements set by NATO allies in securing the skies over Europe.”





