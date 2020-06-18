Kuwait: 10,000 Flight Hours for the Predators of the TG Araba Fenice

(Source: Italian Defense Staff; dated June 18, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Italian Air Force Predators have been engaged in Kuwait since 2014 in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, and have logged over 10,000 flight hours in over 700 missions. (Italian AF photo)

The Predator remotely piloted aircraft deployed at the Alì Al Salem air base in Kuwait have reached the prestigious milestone of 10,000 flight hours in theater.



The aircraft are supplied to the Araba Fenice Task Group of the IT NCC Air / TFA-K (Italian National Contingent Command Air / Task Force Air-Kuwait).



The Air Force Predators MQ-9 are engaged in ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) missions and express the ability, constantly recognized by the Coalition leadership, to scrutinize and monitor the approaches to the areas of operations and other areas at risk, promptly distributing actionable information in operations against DAESH.



“The "Araba Fenice" Task Group - said the Group Commander, Capt. Marco R. - is proud to have reached the ambitious milestone of 10,000 flight hours during the international Operation "Inherent Resolve", the result of intense work, seamlessly, in over five years of mission in the operating theater."



From an operational point of view, the Task Group's commitment has translated into more than 700 completed missions, with an average of 15 flight hours per sortie. TG Araba Fenice staff has been able to "cover", since October 2014, about 8,000 points of interest for the needs of the various "customers" of the Coalition, which have proved essential in the fight against DAESH.



This result arrives a few days after the Predator MQ-9 and MQ-1 of the 32nd Wing reached the 50,000 flight hours. Operating from the Italian bases at Amendola and Sigonella, they are engaged domestically in support of public safety operations, guaranteeing an important contribution to information-gathering in the central Mediterranean area and a precious military collaboration for civil security thanks to specific memorandums of understanding with the police.



