A Historic Agreement: IAI to Collaborate with the United Arab Emirates on COVID-19 Research

(Source: Israel Aerospace Industries; issued July 3, 2020)

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) entered a historic collaboration agreement with Group42, a company based in Abu-Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. The collaboration between the two companies will cover research and development of solutions that may help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.



The agreement was signed between IAI’s ELTA Group via a video conference call between UAE and Israel. In the call, representatives of both companies discussed ways to leverage AI and other innovative technologies including lasers and sensors, to develop new COVID-19 focused systems.



The solutions, as well as the joint medical and technological initiatives, are meant to help not only the populations of both countries but also aid in the global battle against the COVID-19 pandemic and improve the healthcare situation of the entire region.



Yoav Turgeman, IAI VP and CEO of ELTA, said, “IAI is excited to sign the collaboration agreement with our Abu-Dhabi partners. COVID-19 does not distinguish between continents, peoples, and religions. We attach the utmost importance to a collaborative initiative that would yield breakthrough solutions. Over the past few months, IAI has mobilized its technological know-how, capabilities, and traditional boldness to help protect Israel and the local healthcare system. We are now proud to join forces with Group42 from UAE and take the first step in what may become future joint work by the two countries.”



As soon as the COVID-19 began spreading across the globe, IAI began to evaluate various ways to offer its trailblazing technological solutions to help Israel on the national level. IAI has collaborated with healthcare and defense parties, with the Directorate of Defense Research & Development (DDR&D), and with the State Companies Authority to understand the needs as they emerged during the pandemic.



