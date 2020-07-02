SNC Selected as AC/MC-130J RFC Integrator by U.S. Special Operations Command

CENTENNIAL, Colo. --- Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) was selected by the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) as the supplier for the AC-130J and MC-130J Radio Frequency Countermeasure (RFCM) program.



The RFCM suite will provide special operation forces (SOF) operators with accurate and timely situational awareness information and improve aircraft survivability.



“We are excited to expand our solutions for SOF warfighters,” said Bob Horky, Senior Vice President for SNC’s ISR, Aviation and Security business area. “The aircraft they operate need the protection RFCM provides.”



SNC will incorporate Northrop Grumman Corporation’s RFCM system on aircraft to provide threat detection, precision geolocation, and active countermeasure capabilities. Advanced system processing and robust spectrum support significantly improve aircraft survivability in the modern threat environment.



SNC’s approach to aircraft survivability emphasizes full platform integration leveraging platform datalinks, integrated processing, and common tactical display systems. SNC used its electromagnetic and aerodynamic modeling expertise to maximize the performance of the installed system.





SNC is a leading integrator for special mission aircraft, including USSOCOM AC‑130J and MC‑130J aircraft. As a significant supplier to the AC-130J Ghostrider Precision Strike Package and the prime contractor for the MC-130J Commando II Airborne Mission Networking systems, SNC brings novel approaches to integrating innovative technology to airborne platforms.



