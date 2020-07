HMS Queen Elizabeth on the CUSP of Operations After 70-Day Test

(Source: Royal Navy; issued July 02, 2020)

The Royal Navy’s aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elisabeth returns to her home port in Portsmouth after spending 70 days at sea to work up her capability to operate her F-35B fighters under operational conditions. (RN photo)

Britain’s biggest warship today returned home to Portsmouth for the first time as a fully-trained aircraft carrier.Future flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth has cleared her penultimate hurdle for front-line duties after ten hugely-demanding weeks around the UK, preparing for her maiden deployment in the new year.A final package of training in the autumn – working alongside NATO and US allies – will confirm her ability to act as a task group flagship, so that she can lead a potent carrier strike force on front-line operations anywhere in the world.