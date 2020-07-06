EMSA’s RPAS to Support Finnish, Estonian and Swedish Coast Guard Functions

(Source: European Maritime Safety Agency; issued July 03, 2020)

The Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) services for maritime surveillance will as of the 4th of July, under the command of Finland, support Coast Guard functions of Finland, Estonia and Sweden.



The Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) services for maritime surveillance will as of the 4th of July, under the command of Finland, support Coast Guard functions of Finland, Estonia and Sweden.



Building upon existing cooperation agreements, information collected from on-board RPAS system will be shared in parallel with multiple member states, allowing for a common maritime picture and a more comprehensive coordination. This operation is an example of the gradual phasing-in of the new “regional approach” to RPAS operations for which preparations have started in 2020.



In addition, participation in the HELCOM Balex Delta exercise, organised by Estonia, is also planned for August with the deployment of the RPAS on board the Finnish Offshore Patrol Vessel Turva. This exercise includes the participation of the member states in the region.



The Baltic sea represents a nerve centre for commerce but is at the same time also a great challenge when it comes to maritime safety and security. Enhanced surveillance using RPAS based on intensified cooperation between member states and EU agencies will facilitate the carrying out of coast guard functions.



Since the start of this type of service in 2017, EMSA numerous missions to EU member states have proven that RPAS services are efficient and are complementary means for maritime awareness.



As agreed recently, the European Maritime Safety Agency will work towards services with a regional reach, assisting more than one EU member state at the same time. This approach will be gradually phased-in with preparations taken during 2020.



The selected RPAS for this operation is a Camcopter S-100 model from Schiebel Aircraft GmbH under contract of EMSA. This RPAS is capable to take off and land vertically from an area smaller than 5x5m, has a flight endurance of more than six hours, and a range of more than 100km.



The aircraft carries a payload of optical and infrared cameras as well as an AIS receiver and an automated maritime surface search sensor which detects targets at sea during daytime. These capabilities are deemed suitable to meet the user requests for a multipurpose service.



Schiebel Camcopter S-100 to Perform Coast Guard Services for European Maritime Safety Agency in Finland

(Source: Schiebel; issued July 6, 2020)

VIENNA --- The Finnish Border Guard will operate the Camcopter S-100 for maritime surveillance purposes. The Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) service is offered by the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) and will also extend to Estonia and Sweden.



The Camcopter S-100 will support the Finnish authorities in carrying out Coast Guard functions, such as search and rescue, monitoring and surveillance, ship and port security, vessel traffic, environmental protection and response, ship casualty assistance, as well as accident and disaster response.



The S-100 will execute these tasks equipped with an L3 Wescam Electro-Optical / Infra-Red (EO/IR) camera gimbal, an Overwatch Imaging PT-8 Oceanwatch, a Becker Avionics BD406 Emergency Beacon Locator and an Automatic Identification System (AIS) receiver.



EMSA awarded the multi-year maritime surveillance contract for a Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) RPAS to Schiebel in November 2018. In execution of this contract, Schiebel provides simultaneous maritime surveillance services to several EU member states and EU bodies. Currently, the Camcopter S-100 is also operational in the Republic of Croatia supporting the Maritime Safety Directorate of the Ministry of Sea, Transport and Infrastructure of the Republic of Croatia.



Hans Georg Schiebel, Chairman of the Schiebel Group, said: “The S-100 has extensive experience in the maritime domain. It is the UAS of choice when it comes to sophisticated maritime surveillance. We’re proud to be EMSA’s chosen RPAS providing vital surveillance services to its member states.”





