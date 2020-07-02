Kratos Receives $30 Million in C5ISR Contract Awards

SAN DIEGO --- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. announced today that it has recently received approximately $30 million in contract awards for Command, Control, Computing, Communication, Combat, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Systems, focused primarily on missile defense related combat systems.



Work under these recent program awards will be performed at secure Kratos manufacturing and production facilities. The majority of the performance under these contract awards will be completed over the next 24 months. Due to customer, competitive and other considerations, no additional information will be provided related to these U.S. National Security related program awards.



Tom Mills, President of Kratos C5ISR Business, said, “These recent contract awards to support critical national security related systems and programs are representative of the confidence of Kratos’ customers in our ability to meet their mission critical needs and requirements, on schedule and on budget. Our entire organization is proud to support the Department of Defense, other customers, government agencies and the warfighter in the execution of their mission.”



Eric DeMarco, President and CEO of Kratos Defense, said, “We believe that these recent contract awards are representative of Kratos’ positioning as a disruptive leading technology systems, products and intellectual property company, including our focus on unmanned jet drones, space and satellite communications, microwave electronics, next generation jet engines for tactical systems, missile defense and hypersonic vehicles. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we are executing on our plan to be an alternative provider to our DoD and National Security customer base in our key focus areas.”





Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos specializes in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training and combat systems, and next-generation turbojet and turbo-fan engine development.



